Missouri teen beaten in viral video showing 'significant cognitive impairment' as family reacts to fake post

The lawyer for the family of the Missouri teen who was brutally beaten in a viral video said that the teen's condition has "slightly improved."

"Kaylee's ability to walk has slightly improved, but she is still unable to do so without the assistance of the hospital staff. However, Kaylee is still showing signs of significant cognitive impairment during the limited conversations that she is able to have, and she tends to reiterate the same short sentences over and over," Bryan Kaemmerer, the family's lawyer, said in a statement.

Kaemmerer added that although Kaylee appears to realize that she is in the hospital, she does not understand why she is there.

The fight between the suspect and Kaylee happened on March 8 off campus and after school hours. The fight left the 16-year-old with traumatic head injuries.

The suspect, a 15-year-old girl, who is accused of attacking Kaylee made her first court appearance on Monday.

Kaemmerer said that some members of Kaylee's family attended the accused's hearing, but are unable to share any details about what transpired during the hearing due to confidentiality that is in place in the juvenile court system.

"The family is encouraged, however, by public statements by those associated with the accused stating that the accused would like to apologize to Kaylee for what occurred. While these statements do not change the family's position that it is appropriate for the accused to be tried as an adult, it is encouraging that the accused appears to be remorseful for what transpired during these unfortunate events," Kaemmerer stated.

Kaylee's family also addressed incentive statements that were made about the beating on social media that appeared to be posted by the alleged attacker. One included a post that joked the attack would qualify her to join "MMA or WWE."

Kaemmerer said the posts were not made by the alleged attacker.

"The family is thankful that the accused apparently did not post these entirely distasteful messages. This does not, however, change the fact that the family firmly believes that there is more than sufficient evidence for the accused to be tried as an adult," Kaemmerer wrote.

Fox 2 reported that eight other teenagers have since been referred to the St. Louis County Family Court for their alleged involvement in the fight as the video shows that more than a dozen people may have witnessed it or been involved.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has also voiced his concern over the brawl and has opened an investigation into the Hazelwood School District and how their DEI programs contributed to the safety failures following the violent attack.

"This school district now has a documented history of advancing radical, racially divisive programming ahead of the safety of students. The whole point of school resource officers is to be there to provide security at the school facility, but also to be an early warning system to be able to intervene and mitigate teen conflicts, so it doesn’t rise to the level of a street brawl that results in a first-degree assault," Bailey told Fox News Digital.

The school district denied any wrongdoing and pointed out to Bailey that the fight did not take place on school grounds.