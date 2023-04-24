Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

MO officer pulled vehicle over for traffic stop, passenger attempted to flee scene

Associated Press
A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the St. Charles County town of Weldon Spring. Names of the man shot and the officer who shot him have not been released.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and a passenger in the vehicle tried to run. He was caught after a brief foot chase and resisted arrest, a news release from the department said.

Missouri Fox News graphic

A Missouri police officer fatally shot a man Monday who allegedly pulled gun while being arrested. 

The man pulled a gun "and one of the officers then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect," police said. The man died at a hospital.

The officers were unhurt.

The St. Charles County Incident Response Team, a multijurisdictional policing group, is investigating the shooting.