Missouri man faces felony charges in death of 2-year-old child

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis man faces felony charges in the death earlier this month of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Dajuan Louden, 25, of Florissant, has been charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death, television station KMOV reported.

Police say first responders were called to a home on Feb. 1 and found the toddler dead inside. The boy’s body showed signs of abuse, and Louden told investigators during questioning that he grabbed and repeatedly punched the boy, police said.

Louden was being held on a $200,000 bond at St. Louis County Jail.