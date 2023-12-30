Missouri man busted after allegedly robbing St. Louis wounded veterans group

A Missouri man faces charges after he was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $36,000 from a fund meant for wounded veterans while he was vice president of the group.

Brett Leary, 42, turned himself in to the Eureka Police Department and was arrested on Dec. 21, according to FOX 2.

The Gateway Warrior Foundation, which provides resources like service dogs to veterans, was reportedly founded by Leary’s father nine years ago and Leary became vice president "due to restructuring of the foundation’s leadership."

Shortly after taking over as VP, Leary closed the organization’s old bank account and opened a new one in which he has full authority, including a debit card, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2.

Leary had also allegedly written "several thousand dollars" in checks to himself, which was revealed after the organization’s treasurer asked for bank statements from the fund.

Before he turned himself in to police, Leary had offered to write a check to the organization for $36,716.44, but it came back with insufficient funds.

Leary has been charged with one felony count of stealing more than $750 by the St. Louis County Prosecutor.

He’s next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 29.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Eureka Police Department and the prosecutor's office.