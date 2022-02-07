Expand / Collapse search
Georgia car crash kills 4 after hitting speeds of up to 170 mph: report

Authorities said four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were injured

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Four people died in the early morning car crash on a Georgia interstate after authorities said the car attempted to evade law enforcement before apparently losing control and crashing into a line of trees in Monroe County, according to a report.

The Dodge Charger Scat Pack refused to comply with a traffic stop on I-75 at about midnight and traveled at speeds of up to 137 mph, Fox 5 Atlanta reported, citing the Monroe County Sheriff’s office. At one point, the car hit speeds of up to 170 mph while being pursued by deputies and deputies lost sight of the car. 

Authorities in Georgia said they gave chase to a car that refused to stop and the car hit speeds of up to 170 mph before it crashed.

Authorities in Georgia said they gave chase to a car that refused to stop and the car hit speeds of up to 170 mph before it crashed. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

11 Alive reported that the car was located by a witness about five minutes later on fire off the side of the interstate.

Authorities said four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were injured. 

Deputies said they found three guns and 17 credit cards inside the car. The occupants of the car were all males. 

