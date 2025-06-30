Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Missouri factory worker found dead inside industrial oven, police say

Perry County officials confirm OSHA will investigate the fatal workplace accident

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A Guatemalan national working under an alias was found dead inside an industrial oven at a cereal plant in Missouri last week, authorities say.

Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 38, who was working under the name Edward Avila, was located by officers, emergency medical services personnel and firefighters, the Perryville Police Department said. 

Officers were sent to the Gilster-Mary Lee Perryville Cereal Plant for a man "stuck in an industrial oven that was shut down," police said. By the time they got to Gomez, he was already dead. 

The Perry County coroner was called in shortly after to assist.

Gilster Mary-Lee factory sign

Gilster-Mary Lee sign seen on top of the mix plant in Perryville, Missouri, which is right across the street from the company's cereal plant, where a worker died on June 26, 2025. 

"OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] has been contacted concerning this accident and will be conducting its investigation," Perry County Coroner Meghan Ellis said in a statement. "Our offices will work with them to determine how this occurred."

Fox News Digital reached out to both the OSHA and the Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation for comment, but neither immediately responded.

Gilster Mary-Lee truck

A Gilster-Mary Lee truck sits outside the Perryville Mix Plant on Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville, Missouri. The cereal plant is right across the street. (Google Maps)

Perryville Gilster Mary-Lee employment office

Employment office for Gilster-Mary Lee locations in Perryville, Missouri. The company's cereal and mix plants are right across the street from each other on Old St. Mary's Road.  (Google Maps)

Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation operates 11 locations across three Midwestern states, its website says. The company has been in operation for 125 years, manufacturing "safe, quality food products" that are sold under private labels and by food service companies. 

In Perryville, the company's cereal and mix plants are right across the street from each other on Old St. Mary's Road, Google Maps shows. 