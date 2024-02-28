Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

Mississippi man gets over 3 years for racist, homicidal threats made on Snapchat

Christian Bunyard was 18 when he threatened a school shooting in Oxford, MS

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 21-year-old Mississippi man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for making threats on Snapchat to rape, shoot and kill people, prosecutors said.

3 MISSISSIPPI PRISONS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH VIOLENCE, GANGS PER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

In May and July 2020, Christian Blake Bunyard, then 18, used the social media app to threaten a school shooting, to kill and rape Black people in Oxford, Mississippi, and to rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos, court documents and statements made in court showed.

Snapchat icon

A laptop keyboard and Snapchat logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on February 7, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bunyard, of Lauderdale County, Mississippi, was indicted in November 2020. He pleaded guilty in April 2021 to making threats in interstate commerce and making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said in a news release Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bunyard received a total of 41 months in the case, prosecutors said.