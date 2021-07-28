Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi Air Force base incident kills 1 service member, injures 3 others

The unidentified service member was assigned to the 81st Training Wing on the base in Biloxi

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An airman assigned to the Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi died Wednesday during an incident on base that also injured three people, officials said. 

The Air Force said the incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. The unidentified service member was assigned to the 81st Training Wing on the base in Biloxi. 

The nature and cause of the incident were not disclosed and an Air Force spokesman declined to provide Fox News with further details. A statement said the cause is still under investigation.

One gate on the base was shut down but operations continued as normal, officials said. 

The name of the airman won't be released until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified. 

