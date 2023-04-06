Missing woman's body found in rural area; Oregon man charged with murder

An Oregon man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a missing woman after her body was discovered in a rural area last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction, Oregon, was reported missing on March 30, the Oregon State Police said.

The department’s Major Crimes Section took the lead on the investigation and later found Aaron’s body in a rural area in Josephine County near Cave Junction, according to police.

Investigators did not immediately give the specific location where the body was recovered.

TEXAS MOM, DAUGHTER FOUND DEAD AFTER MURDER-SUICIDE: REPORTS

On Sunday, investigators arrested 35-year-old Thomas R. Fuertes, of O’Brien, Oregon, in connection with Aaron's death, according to authorities.

Fuertes was being held in the Josephine County Jail on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

STEPMOM ON TRIAL FOR MURDER OF 11-YEAR-OLD TELLS BOY'S DAD ON TAPPED VALENTINE'S CALL: ‘I DON’T KILL PEOPLE'

"Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time," police said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information related to the disappearance and murder of Aaron to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068.

Cave Junction is a small community located in southwestern Oregon near the border with California.