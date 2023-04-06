Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Missing woman's body found in rural area; Oregon man charged with murder

Aleah Aaron, 25, found dead in rural area near Cave Junction, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oregon man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a missing woman after her body was discovered in a rural area last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction, Oregon, was reported missing on March 30, the Oregon State Police said. 

The department’s Major Crimes Section took the lead on the investigation and later found Aaron’s body in a rural area in Josephine County near Cave Junction, according to police.

Investigators did not immediately give the specific location where the body was recovered.

TEXAS MOM, DAUGHTER FOUND DEAD AFTER MURDER-SUICIDE: REPORTS

Aleah N. Aaron, 25, was reported missing on March 30 in Cave Junction, Oregon. Police later found her body in a rural area in Josephine County near Cave Junction.

Aleah N. Aaron, 25, was reported missing on March 30 in Cave Junction, Oregon. Police later found her body in a rural area in Josephine County near Cave Junction. (Oregon State Police)

On Sunday, investigators arrested 35-year-old Thomas R. Fuertes, of O’Brien, Oregon, in connection with Aaron's death, according to authorities.

Fuertes was being held in the Josephine County Jail on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

STEPMOM ON TRIAL FOR MURDER OF 11-YEAR-OLD TELLS BOY'S DAD ON TAPPED VALENTINE'S CALL: ‘I DON’T KILL PEOPLE'

"Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time," police said in a statement.

Oregon State Police asked the public for help in investigating the disappearance and death of Aleah Aaron.

Oregon State Police asked the public for help in investigating the disappearance and death of Aleah Aaron. (Oregon State Police / Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information related to the disappearance and murder of Aaron to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068.

Cave Junction is a small community located in southwestern Oregon near the border with California.