Missing Wisconsin grad student Eliotte Heinz’s mom says cellphone found as police eye timeline: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are asking for the public’s help as the search for the Wisconsin graduate student who vanished while walking home after a night out with friends over the weekend enters its fourth day.

Eliotte Heinz, 22, was last seen walking home from a local bar along the Mississippi River waterfront at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Heinz was enjoying a night out with friends at Broncos Bar when she left around 2:30 a.m. She was seen on surveillance footage walking in the direction of her apartment, which would have been about 30 minutes on foot, around 0.4 miles from the bar.

MOM OF MISSING WISCONSIN GRAD STUDENT PLEADS FOR HER DAUGHTER'S RETURN: 'TRYING TO STAY POSITIVE'

"She is beautiful inside and out," Heinz’s mother, Amber, told "Fox and Friends." "She has got the biggest heart and unending kindness for everyone. I think that is noted by how many people have showed up for her."

Heinz’s parents knew something was wrong when they were unable to reach their daughter on Sunday morning. Her family, friends and local police have made "several attempts to locate her with no success," authorities said in a statement.

Heinz’s cellphone was located by her friends during the search, according to her mother.

NEW PERSON OF INTEREST EMERGES IN DOCUMENTARY ON DECADES-OLD DISAPPEARANCE OF IOWA NEWS ANCHOR

"She is our oldest," Amber Heinz said. "So her brother and sister, and her dad and I want her back."

Heinz is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts, police said.

Viterbo University previously shared a statement on Facebook from Heinz’s family as they pleaded for the safe return of the graduate student.

FATHER PRESSES FOR ANSWERS IN COLLEGE FRESHMAN DAUGHTER’S DEATH AFTER FALL FROM DORM: 'SHE WAS OUR WORLD'

"On behalf of our entire family, thank you," the Heinz family wrote. "The outpouring of support in the search for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers, and encouragement from the community and beyond. Many of you have asked how you can help. At this time, the most important thing you can do is continue sharing Eliotte’s information on social media ."

Family desperately seeks missing graduate student known for her 'biggest smile' in La Crosse

Heinz is a student in Viterbo’s mental health counseling program, her mother told Fox News Digital.

The family is asking anyone living within the area to review their home security camera footage from early Sunday between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

PRINCETON STUDENT MISSING FOR DAYS AS POSSIBLE KEY CLUE LEADS POLICE TO LAKE

"Numerous resources are being utilized as we continue to receive tips and follow up with the information," the La Crosse Police Department said in an updated statement.

"In a case like this, the first priority is to reconstruct the timeline," retired FBI Agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital. "Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, gathering witness statements, and looking at any phone, social media, or financial activity that could help determine where she went and whether she was alone."

According to Pack, investigators are likely working to determine if Heinz was alone at the time of her disappearance and whether she left voluntarily.

TWO STUDENTS DEAD IN SUSPECTED MURDER-SUICIDE AT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-PLATTEVILLE

"If investigators believe there was an abduction, or if there is evidence the person crossed state lines or was taken across them, federal involvement becomes more likely," Pack said. "The FBI can be requested by local or state authorities when a case needs additional support or expertise."

As the search enters its third day, Heinz's family is asking for their daughter's safe return.

"We're just really letting the police department focus on their job here right now and just trying to get her picture out there," Amber Heinz said. "That's what we're here for. We're here for Eliotte and keeping our focus on her and getting her home."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about Heinz's whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 608-782-7575.

Information can also be sent anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 .

The La Crosse Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.