Missing Persons
Published

Missing Pennsylvania girl's remains found 53 years later in Newport Township

Joan Marie Dymond was 14 years old when her family reported her missing from Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre in 1969

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Tuesday identified the remains of a teenage girl who went missing more than five decades ago.

Joan Marie Dymond was 14 years old when her family reported her missing from Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre Township on June 25, 1969, according to the state police.

"It didn’t reduce the sadness," Suzanne Estock, Joan’s older sister, said during a Tuesday press conference, adding, however: "I’m glad she was found, so we can have a service for her."

Estock said she never expected her family to get answers regarding her sister's disappearance, but her mother believed up until the day she died that Dymond would be found.

Pennsylvania authorities have identified the remains of a teenager who went missing in 1969.

Pennsylvania authorities have identified the remains of a teenager who went missing in 1969. (Pennsylvania State Police)

"She never gave up hope," Estock said.

In 2012, a group of individuals who were digging for relics left over from a coal mining operation in Newport Township, Pennsylvania, discovered the girl's remains.

  • A wooded area where Dymond's remains were found
    Image 1 of 2

    Joan Marie Dymond's remains were discovered in November 2012, but they were not identified until nearly 10 years later. (Pennsylvania State Police)

  • Area where Joan Marie Dymond was found
    Image 2 of 2

    A photograph of where the remains of the young woman, previously known only as Jane "Newport" Doe, were discovered Nov. 17, 2012, on the grounds of a former coal mining operation in Newport Township by individuals digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground.  (Pennsylvania State Police)

Authorities examined the remains and determined they belonged to a woman in her mid-teens or late 20s who died of suspicious circumstances or "foul play" in the 1960s, state police said in a press release.

PSP submitted the victim's DNA profile to various national genealogy databases in an effort to find matches among relatives. When Othram, Inc. found a potential link between the remains and Dymond's family, the Dymonds provided DNA samples to Othram's lab.

  • Suzanne Estock stands next to a photo of her sister, Joan Marie Dymond
    Image 1 of 2

    Suzanne Estock, looks at the last known photograph of her late sister, Joan Marie Dymond, taken in 1968 at Estock's wedding. (Pennsylvania State Police)

  • Joan Marie Dymond's relatives at a press conference
    Image 2 of 2

    George Dymond, center left, stands with his sister, Suzanne Estock, center right, as they look at photos with Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski, left, and State police Cpl. Brent Miller, during a press conference announcing that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Results received earlier this month indicated that Dymond's DNA matched her family's, according to PSP.

"We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," PSP Captain Patrick Dougherty said in a Tuesday statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it."

Cpl. Brent Miller shows a photograph of the location where remains of the young woman, previously known only as Jane "Newport" Doe, were discovered Nov. 17, 2012.

Cpl. Brent Miller shows a photograph of the location where remains of the young woman, previously known only as Jane "Newport" Doe, were discovered Nov. 17, 2012. (Pennsylvania State Police)

An investigation into her death is active and ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call 570-542-4117.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.