Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say

Erica Epps last seen on Aug. 11 in Orlando

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. 

The Orlando Police Department says Erica Epps was first reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. 

"She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando," the department said in a tweet. 

HOUSTON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY KIDNAPPING 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL 

Erica Epps was seen getting off a plane in Orlando on Aug. 11, police say.

Erica Epps was seen getting off a plane in Orlando on Aug. 11, police say. (Orlando Police Department)

On Aug. 11, Epps got off an aircraft in Orlando, according to police, and "has not been seen since." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for comment. 

Police say anyone who spots Epps should call 911. 