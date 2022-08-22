Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday.

The Orlando Police Department says Erica Epps was first reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10.

"She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando," the department said in a tweet.

On Aug. 11, Epps got off an aircraft in Orlando, according to police, and "has not been seen since."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for comment.

Police say anyone who spots Epps should call 911.