©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missing North Carolina student Brook Cheuvront, 20, found dead in South Africa

Cheuvront, a UNC student, vanished over the weekend on Table Mountain in Cape Town

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A 20-year-old American student from North Carolina has been found dead after vanishing during a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, officials say. 

The body of Brook Cheuvront – a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – was recovered on Sunday. Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday after a tracking app she was using stopped updating and friends could not reach her, SANParks spokesman JP Louw told The Associated Press. 

"She was recovered, we are devastated. God help me and us," Steve Cheuvront, identified by WCNC as her father, wrote in a Facebook post. 

The cause of Cheuvront’s death is unclear. The sophomore was interning at University of Cape Town, and in addition to being a Morehead-Cain scholar was the 2022 valedictorian at Avery County High School, where her mother teaches, according to WNCN. 

Brook Cheuvront wears medical boot outdoors

Brook Cheuvront has been found dead after going on a hike in Cape Town, South Africa. (Facebook/ Steve Cheuvront )

"One of our teachers tragically lost a loved one today," the high school's principal, Jennifer O'Briant, wrote on Facebook. "We will have counselors and pastors present tomorrow at school for students who may need support. If students feel led to, please wear blue in support of the Cheuvront family." 

An initial search was conducted by rangers, wilderness search and rescue members, and trail runners until late Saturday evening when it was no longer practical to continue, Louw told The Associated Press. 

Brook Cheuvront holds scholar athlete of the year award

Brook Cheuvront, of Newland, North Carolina, was the valedictorian of her high school, media reports say. (Facebook/Steve Cheuvront )

An aircraft joined the search the next day and helped to locate the body. 

South African authorities have urged people to avoid hiking on their own, suggesting it be done in groups of at least four people. 

Table Mountain in South Africa

Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, in July 2023. (Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The management of SANParks, which manages Table Mountain and other national parks, said an investigation into Cheuvront’s death is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.