Missing Kaylee Jones: Georgia officials renew calls for help to find 16-year-old

Georgia authorities are still searching for missing Kaylee Jones, 16, after she disappeared from her home on June 14.

Kaylee's parents, Brenda and Daniel Jones, previously told Fox News Digital that they believe she may have been kidnaped after talking to strangers online and then leaving the family's residence in New Carrollton without her phone. She was last seen in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road.

"Kaylee Jones is still missing. There have been numerous tips called/emailed in to Carroll County Sheriff's Office but none have been substantiated," the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post.

The sheriff's office relieved tips regarding alleged sightings of Kaylee in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, and obtained video of the person suspected to be Kaylee. Investigators concluded, however, that the person was not the missing 16-year-old.

"The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has since day one been committed to locating Kaylee and have a team of dedicated Investigators working this case and tirelessly following every lead," the sheriff's office continued. "If you have a tip on Kaylee, no matter how small you may think it is, it could be the very information we need to find her, please reach out. Kaylee's family is very worried about her and want her returned home safe."

Kaylee has special needs and has gone three weeks without her medication since disappearing.

The Joneses previously explained that two days prior to Kaylee's disappearance, they had confiscated her phone in an effort to discipline their daughter, at which point Kaylee turned to her laptop and began communicating with strangers on chatrooms like Omegle — a website that allows users to anonymously send direct messages or video-chat with one another.

Kaylee shared personal information, including her family's address, with some "guys" she was speaking to online, her parents said.

On June 16, she climbed out of her second-story window at their home and apparently left their area without any way to communicate with her family since her phone had been confiscated. They have been searching for their daughter ever since.

Kaylee is described as 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother believes she may have a blue book bag "with a horse on the front." She may be wearing black tennis shoes or converse sneakers, according to authorities. Her family recently moved to Georgia from Brooksville, Florida, where they still have family and friends. She also may be going by her birth name, Jillian Paige Temple.