Missing helicopter with 5 Marines on board prompts search

First responders have launched a search mission after a U.S. military helicopter carrying five U.S. Marines went missing on a flight from Nevada to California on Tuesday.

The Marines say they are in contact with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and are coordinating search efforts. The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter had departed Creech Air Force Base in Nevada en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego on Tuesday night.

"The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for five U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing," Marine Corps Air Station Miramar confirmed to Fox News. "The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 6, 2024, when the aircraft was reported overdue.

"The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol. The most up-to-date information will be released as it becomes available," the statement continued.

Local first responders were first contacted regarding the incident early Wednesday morning. The San Diego Sheriff's Office attempted to send a helicopter to begin the search immediately, but the aircraft was called off due to the "atmospheric river" storm hitting the area.

Cal Fire officials responded to the helicopter's last known location over the Cleveland National Forest, but nothing was found.

The incident comes roughly two months after a U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan in December. All eight crew members aboard the craft were killed in the incident.

Another Osprey crashed in August of last year with over 20 Marines aboard. Three service members were killed in that incident and roughly 20 more were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.