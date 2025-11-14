Video captures daring helicopter rescue of BASE jumper dangling from canyon wall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A BASE jumper was rescued in a dramatic video shared to social media in the canyons near Moab, Utah, earlier this week.



The video, taken by Danielle Mick, shows the heart-racing moment on Wednesday where rescuers intercepted the BASE jumper who had a rainbow parachute stuck on the canyon face at Kane Creek.



Grand County Emergency Services shared in a post that officers were called around 1:00 p.m. that afternoon and it wasn't until 3:15 p.m. that the officers first could reach the BASE jumper whose identity is unknown at this time.



In a Facebook post after the incident, the Grand County Sheriff's Department wrote that "the BASE jumper was successfully rescued," was provided "advanced treatment for moderate injuries," and was hoisted around 4:00 p.m. from the cliff face to a landing zone.



In the video, a first responder descends from a helicopter to reach the ill-fated jumper as wind whips the snagged parachute along the canyon face. The video of the daring rescue, originally shared to Facebook, is nearly 20 minutes long.



According to Moab BASE Access, Utah Chapter, a 501(c)3 organization, "BASE jumping on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management that surround Moab is legal," and "BASE jumping is all fun and games until you are smashed up on the talus and need rescue and surgery." Moab BASE Access did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



Each Utah county's respective sheriff's office is responsible for their own search and rescue operations, according to the Utah Search and Rescue Association.



"While yesterday's incident gained public attention because it was visible from town — these types of rescues are exactly what we train for and do on a pretty regular basis," wrote Grand County EMS on Facebook. "It’s a privilege to serve this community alongside such dedicated professionals, and to bring people home safely."

