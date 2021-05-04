Missing California mother's family holds rally at Chula Vista police headquarters

Family and friends of Maya Millete held a rally at Chula Vista Police Department headquarters Tuesday to help raise awareness about the missing mother of three, who disappeared from her home nearly four months ago.

"We will never give up. We will never lose hope. We will bring Maya home," Maya's sister, Maricris Douaillet, said at the rally. "We will find Maya. We will get answers for her three beautiful children."

Maya Millete was last seen at her home at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney for the following week.

Dozens of supporters showed up at the CVPD headquarters Tuesday as chants of "Justice for Maya" and "Bring Maya home" rang out.

"Your love, prayers, and support have carried us through these difficult times and we could not do this without this wonderful community," Maya's family wrote in a Facebook post before the rally.

They marched to Chula Vista city hall after gathering at CVPD headquarters.

Friday will mark four months since Maya disappeared from her home, but her family says they are frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation.

"It's already four months and we feel that we are in square one," Maricris Drouaillet told Fox News.

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said Tuesday that she recognizes "the pain and concern May’s disappearance has brought to her family, friends and the community," but they cannot share any new information that could jeopardize their investigation.

"We understand the frustration over limited public information about this case," Kennedy said in a statement Tuesday. "We will not share any information publicly about this case that can in any way hinder or jeopardize the successful investigation and potential prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance."

The Chula Vista PD announced last month that they are working with the FBI, NCIS and San Diego District Attorney on the investigation. Kennedy said that they have also started working with the Cold Case Foundation.

Police have executed 23 search warrants, interviewed 56 witnesses and reviewed more than 55 tips since their investigation started on Jan. 11.

Jay-R Tabalanza, Maya's brother, said that the family will keep holding searches on a weekly basis until Maya is found or justice is served.

"We're gonna keep letting them know that we aren't going anywhere until they solve Maya's case," Tabalanza told Fox News. "We're not going anywhere."