Missing Arkansas jogger found dead, suspect in custody: reports

Arkansas authorities found the body of a 25-year-old woman who disappeared Wednesday when she went for a jog and said she was murdered, according to reports.

Volunteers joined Jackson County deputies to search for Sydney Sutherland near Newport. Her body was found Friday near where she lived, Fox 16 Little Rock reported.

Deputies took a man into custody and he was expected to be charged with homicide in her death, the station reported.

"We do have a suspect in custody at this time," Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a news conference, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "However, I can't release his name until he's formally charged."

He said the suspect was a farmer from Jonesboro.

The man and Sutherland knew each other, Fox 16 reported.

The parents of Sydney Sutherland’s boyfriend confirmed in a Facebook post that the body found Friday belonged to Sutherland and that an arrest had been made, KAIT-TV reported.

Sutherland took her cellphone with her when she went for the jog.

Searchers found the phone Thursday.