Minnesota woman killed in US Virgin Islands shark attack

A Minnesota woman died on Thursday after a shark chomped her arm off while she was visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands .

Arlene Lillis, 56, of Minnesota, was pronounced dead following the attack, according to a news release from the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.

Several people called 911 just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report a woman was attacked by a shark at Dorcsh Beach on St. Croix .

The incident happened about an hour and a half before sunset.

Marine units as well as fire crews and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, according to police.

Fire officials confirmed the woman lost an arm during the attack and later succumbed to her injuries.

While it was reported there may have been a second victim, St. Croix Rescue searched the perimeter of the beach area and did not find anyone else.

Police have not shared if the shark has been located, or what led to the attack.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim, and with everyone who witnessed this tragedy," Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. wrote in a statement. "We have been briefed on the information known at this time, and we are grateful to the bystanders who acted immediately to render aid and to the first responders who worked urgently and bravely in an effort to save her life."

Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach also expressed condolences and gratitude to first responders.

"On behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands, I extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and all who are grieving this loss," Roach wrote. "In moments like this, we are reminded how quickly life can change. We thank the individuals on the scene who stepped forward to help, and we commend our first responders for their swift action and professionalism under extremely difficult circumstances."

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

About two weeks earlier, a 55-year-old woman vanished off the coast of California , with witnesses telling authorities they saw a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a human body in its mouth.

The Pacific Grove Police Department told CBS News the incident was being investigated as a possible shark attack, though the Coast Guard said there was "insufficient evidence" to confirm the case was related to the reported shark sighting.

