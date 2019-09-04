Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Minnesota woman survives more than 80-foot fall down South Dakota cliff, officials say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Minnesota woman miraculously survived after falling more than 80 feet down a cliff in a South Dakota state park Monday.

The woman, only identified as being 28 years old, was visiting Palisades State Park, roughly 20 miles northwest of Sioux Falls, when she fell around 5:30 p.m., according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

A woman survived falling down a cliff in South Dakota's Palisades State Park, officials said.

Witnesses spotted the woman hit the side of the cliff multiple times before falling into the water of Split Rock Creek below, Sgt. Scott Dubbe told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

The woman was pulled from the water by rescue crews who transported her to a hospital. Dubbe said she appeared to only have minor injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

