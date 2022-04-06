Minnesota shooting suspect dead after wounding officer, firing at neighboring homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota police officer was seriously wounded and a suspect has died after a shooting in suburban Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in Roseville, located about 8 miles northeast of Minneapolis, the Roseville Police Department said in a statement.

When officers arrived in the 3300 block of Owasso Boulevard, the 53-year-old suspect continued shooting at police and neighboring homes, striking one officer, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for "a serious gunshot injury," police said. He remained hospitalized early Wednesday and is expected to survive, FOX9 Minneapolis reported, citing a source.

The suspect was also rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. It was unclear whether the suspect was fatally injured in the shooting.

No further information was immediately released. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police said more details would be released later Wednesday.