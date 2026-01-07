Minnesota Quality Learning Center featured in Nick Shirley video shuts down, state says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota daycare infamously featured in a YouTuber's video on alleged fraud has closed, according to the state.

The Quality Learning Center closed Tuesday, according to Minnesota Department of Human Services' licensing records . No reason for the closure was given.

"Quality Learning Center requested closure of their license and it was closed effective Jan. 6, 2026," a Minnesota Department of Youth, Children, and Families spokesperson told Fox News. "The provider is unable to reopen without reapplying for a license."

The last licensing review for the facility was in June 2025, when it was cited for several violations, but there was no evidence of fraud, according to state records.

Fox News Digital has attempted to reach out to the center but did not get an answer.

The facility became infamous after Nick Shirley featured the facility in a video in which he visited multiple day care centers that allegedly received public funds but were not providing any services.

Quality Learning Center was among those targeted. When Shirley visited, the center's sign had a typo that read "Quality Learing Center," which was eventually corrected.

The business appeared inactive during Shirley's visit, despite receiving state childcare assistance funds. That led to allegations that the center was one of several participating in a widespread fraud scheme taking place in certain segments of Minnesota’s Somali community .

The video prompted condemnation from the Trump administration, which launched an investigation into potential fraud at businesses across Minneapolis.

Among the critics was Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who wrote on X, "One fraudulent business in Minnesota that misspelled ‘learning’ on its building received $1.9M this year while masquerading as a daycare."

Days later, the center pushed back on the allegations, saying it was not involved in any wrongdoing.

Ibrahim Ali, a man who identified himself as a Quality Learning Center manager, denied allegations of fraud at the facility.

He told Fox News that the center was currently open at the time and had never closed, contradicting statements made earlier by officials with the Department of Children, Youth and Families that the center had closed earlier this month.

Ali also said Shirley visited the facility before operating hours, which he says ran from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Thursday.

"Are you trying to record that we're doing fraud, or are you trying to put the Somali name and the fraud in the same sentence?" he said of Shirley. "That's what really hurt us the last couple of days."

As for the misspelling on the sign, Ali said a person hired to install the sign incorrectly spelled "learning."