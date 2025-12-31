Nick Shirley responds to CNN 'hit piece' on his Minnesota fraud investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley commented Wednesday on his appearance in what he called a CNN "hit piece" targeting his reporting on alleged fraud at Minnesota daycare centers.

CNN correspondent Whitney Wild interviewed Shirley in a segment featured on "Anderson Cooper 360" Tuesday night, during which Wild questioned Shirley's methods of investigating the centers.

"But surely you don't think a daycare should just be unlocked?" Wild asked. "You shouldn't be able to just walk into a daycare."

"There should be a receptionist," Shirley replied.

VP DEBATE FOOTAGE OF WALZ TOUTING STATE SUPPORT FOR DAYCARES GOES VIRAL AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

"No, every daycare is locked," Wild responded.

"OK, you bring up a fair point. Then why can't they actually give me information how to enroll a child?" Shirley said.

Wild later asked Shirley how he knew the allegations he made against the daycare centers were true.

"How do I know that they're true? Well, we showed you guys what was happening, and then you guys can go ahead and make your own analysis," Shirley answered.

"So we can make our own analysis? Are you 100% sure you're true?" Wild asked.

"Yeah, I am 100% sure I'm true," Shirley said.

ICE PROBES SUSPECTED MINNESOTA FRAUD SITES AS OFFICIALS FOLLOW POTENTIAL $9B MONEY TRAIL

Shirley provided more background on the interview on Valuetainment's "PBD Podcast." He described Wild as "very friendly" but was surprised by her focus on the investigation rather than the daycare centers themselves.

"They put a hit piece out on me," he said.

"I'm like, 'Ma'am, you're defending fraud. Like, what are you talking about?'" Shirley said. "Like, the issue wasn't what time I showed up to the daycare. The issue is that this building right here is receiving $1.9 million, and it's not even operating. And they're showing [their] face right now while they're literally shuffling in kids while the commissioner of children is saying the daycare was closed last week."

During the segment, Shirley pushed back on Wild's questioning of his allegations.

"You're saying that this is a fraudulent daycare. There's kids being dropped off right now," Wild remarked.

CNN'S ABBY PHILLIP CALLS NOTION THAT 'NO ONE IS BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE' FOR MINNESOTA FRAUD 'COMPLETELY FALSE'

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shirley went viral over the weekend for his 42-minute video investigating Minnesota daycare centers that appeared inactive despite receiving millions of dollars in government funding.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His video prompted investigations by federal officials, leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to freeze all childcare payments to Minnesota.