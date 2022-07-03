Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Minnesota police searching for missing 6-year-old girl after woman's suicide

A woman police say is connected to young Ellie Ragin's disappearance died by suicide Saturday

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Minnesota police are searching for a six-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon under unclear circumstances.

The girl, Ellie Ragin, was reported missing after police responded to a 911 house call in Northfield, Minn. Authorities say they have reason to believe Ragin was accompanying one Lisa Wade, 39, on Saturday. Wade was found dead by apparent suicide inside the home and Ragin was nowhere to be found, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Department.

"Police are asking anyone who saw Elle or Wade in the past two weeks to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 and share that information," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders