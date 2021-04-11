Minnesota cop cars damaged after police shoot suspect attempting to outrun traffic stop

A Sunday afternoon traffic stop in Minnesota turned into an officer-involved shooting and a car accident.

Brooklyn Center Police said in a news release that the stop for a traffic violation was initiatied on the 6300 block of North Orchard Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities said that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

As officers attempted to take the individual into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle. An officer then discharged their firearm, striking the driver.

The vehicle traveled for several blocks before striking another vehicle. Responding officers and emergency personnel performed live saving measures, but the driver was later pronounced dead on scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office plans to release the individual's name following a preliminary autospy and family notification. However, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, relatives have identified the individual as 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright.

A female passenger in the vehicle was also hurt but is expected to be okay and has been transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. People inside the vehicle struck during the crash were not injured, according to police.

Brooklyn Center police added that they believe responding officers' body cameras and dashboard cameras were activated during the incident.

Fox 9's Mitti Hicks reported that a crowd had gathered at the scene demanding answers, resulting in a heavier police presence with officers carrying crowd control devices.

Videos shared on social media show the windshields and front hoods of two squad cars smashed and dented. Officers are also seen firing a non lethal round on a man who picks up a large piece of cement.

In addition, the crowd is seen throwing rocks and bottles at the police vehicles as they are moved from the area.

Police also threatened to deploy tear gas, which scared away some of the crowd, according to the Minneapolis Tribune's Kim Hyatt. However, the majority of the crowd remains in the area chasing after police, with relatives of Daunte Wright pleading with the crowd to be peaceful.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted that officials were responding to the scene to conduct their own independent investigation of the incident.

Police said additional information will be released as that investigation progresses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates