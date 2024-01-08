Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Minnesota police respond to active shooter incident at Super 8 motel, ‘several victims’ reported

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Cloquet, Minnesota responded to an active shooter situation at Super 8 motel Monday evening. 

Police said the area has been secured. Officers on-scene located one deceased person whom they believe to be the shooter. 

Earlier police were warning the public to shelter in the place. Police said the shooting unfolded at a Super 8 motel in the area of Big Lake Road and Hwy 33 and has left "multiple victims." 

super 8 active shooter

Police say there is an active shooter situation at a Super 8 motel in Cloquet, Minnesota.  (Google Maps)

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time. 

"If you are currently in the affected area, seek shelter immediately. Go to a room with a lock if possible, close and lock all windows and doors, and remain quiet. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious," police said in an earlier news release. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Cloquet is in north-central Minnesota, about a 2-hour drive north of Minneapolis

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 