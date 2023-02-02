Minnesota police employees nurse injured puppy back to health after fleeing suspects toss him from car window

Authorities in Minnesota say a puppy was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a police chase and the canine is currently recovering from its injuries and being cared for by employees of the police department.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was thrown out of the window while deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle driven by suspects who were believed to have shot someone, Fox 9 Minneapolis reported .

The suspects refused to stop and at one point reportedly brandished a gun and tried to carjack another vehicle but were stopped from doing so by deputies.

"The suspects still refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694," the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook . "As deputies followed the suspects, the passenger’s side back door quickly opened. A deputy yelled, ‘Watch for a gun!’ and quickly positioned themselves and their squad out of the line of fire."

"From the open door, the suspects threw something out of the stolen vehicle," the post continued. "A white object hit the freeway and rolled into the lanes of traffic. A pursuit intervention technique was utilized on the stolen vehicle and it came to a stop."

Two suspects fled the vehicle and two remained inside, the police said. Later, they determined that the white object thrown out the window and rolled into traffic was a puppy that was less than a year old.

The puppy, according to police, was found hiding in the snow about 50 yards from where he was thrown.

Police say the puppy, who they have named Taho, suffered a broken leg and other injuries but is expected to survive.

"Taho will remain in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office and be fostered by one of our dog-loving employees," the post said, adding that the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Foundation is accepting donations to help cover medical costs for the puppy that are expected to be at least $7,500.