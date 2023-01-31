Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man repeatedly raped child, taped her to punching bag and beat her for feeding dog: police

Roscoe Roy Jr. is facing a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania voters worried about life for future generations, Fox News analysis shows Video

Pennsylvania voters worried about life for future generations, Fox News analysis shows

Fox News host Shannon Bream breaks down what issues Pennsylvania Senate voters are worried about on Election Day.

A Pennsylvania man accused of repeatedly raping and beating a 10-year-old girl, including after the girl allegedly angered him by feeding a dog, has been arrested, according to local police. 

Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, was arrested and charged Friday in Cumberland County by the Lower Allen Township Police Department for rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, strangulation. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of indecent exposure and indecent assault

Police launched an investigation into Roy back in May 2019, after the child reported the sexual and physical abuse to a child advocacy group, Fox 43 reported. 

The abuse was allegedly carried out in 2018 and 2019 at Roy’s home in Mechanicsburg. Roy most recently lived in the neighboring Harrisburg area, but has since been described as homeless by police, according to Penn Live. 

ALABAMA PASTOR INDICTED ON RAPE, SEX ABUSE CHARGES

Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, was arrested and charged Friday in Cumberland County for alleged sexual and physical abuse of a child. 

Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, was arrested and charged Friday in Cumberland County for alleged sexual and physical abuse of a child.  ( Lower Allen Township Police Department )

Court records report the girl said she would sleep in Roy’s bed and had woken up on one occasion to him raping her. During another attack, the girl said she passed out and thought she would die, only remembering Roy’s hands allegedly around her neck, Penn Live reported. 

The girl also alleged that she angered Roy on a different occasion when she fed a dog in his house. He allegedly responded by duct-tapping her to a punching bag and beating her. He allegedly told her he would kill her if she told anyone about the abuse. 

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH 'BRANDING,' SEXUALLY ABUSING AND USING FOUR CHILDREN TO GET DRUGS: DA

The court documents show the girl said she felt like Roy treated her like "ragdoll" and raped her as punishment. 

The Lower Allen Township Police Department in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. 

The Lower Allen Township Police Department in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.  (Google Maps )

PHILADELPHIA SUSPECTS TRY TO ROB MARKET WITH SHOTGUN

In an another alleged incident, the girl said she refused to get Roy cigarettes and beer, which reportedly sparked Roy to pull her by the hair into a bathroom where the tub was filled with water. He allegedly tried to drown her and then threw her down a flight of steps, Penn Live reported. He also allegedly tried to strangle her on a different occasion with a headset when she did not promptly turn his Xbox off. 

The charges were filed after a "lengthy investigation," according to police. Roy is being held on a $200,000 bail at the Cumberland County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9, according to Penn Live.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are awaiting the preliminary hearing where we are confident that the charges will be bound over for trial," a spokesperson for the Lower Allen Township Police told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. 