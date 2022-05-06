Minnesota police body cam shows Daunte Wright's mom in tense exchange with cops: 'I will sue you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota released body camera video this week that shows an officer grabbing the phone of Daunte Wright's mother as she was recording officers performing a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Katie Wright is the mother of Daunte Wright, who was killed in a police shooting in April 2021. She says that she pulled over on a highway to record a large police presence on the opposite side of the highway, according to FOX 9.

Wright live-streamed the incident from her phone on Wednesday, and a Brooklyn Center police officer is seen approaching her about 12 minutes into the video.

Body camera footage released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department shows an officer taking the phone out of Wright's hand and appearing to grab her wrist.

Wright then tells the officer that she's the mother of Daunte Wright and said that she's going to videotape the incident taking place across the median.

The officer asked Wright for her driver's license, and then says that he's going to take her to jail if she refuses to provide it.

"My name is Katie Wright, and you guys killed my son. And I'm going to videotape it, and if you take me to jail, I will sue you," Wright said.

The city said in a statement to FOX 9 that the person being arrested in the incident told police "she did not want to be filmed and wanted the person filming to stop," referring to Wright, and said the traffic stop was in relation to a homicide investigation.

In a news conference on Thursday, Wright accused the police officer of escalating a situation "that didn't need to be escalated."

"I was not breaking the law," Wright said. "I was only doing what was right and what everybody else should do. And I'm standing here today because I don't want a police officer like that patrolling our community. He escalated a situation that didn't need to be escalated."