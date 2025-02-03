Minnesota man accused of holding girlfriend against her will, beating her, dumping boiling water on her

A Minnesota man allegedly held his 19-year-old girlfriend against her will, beat her and burned her by repeatedly dumping boiling hot water on her over the course of several days.

Jabari Junior, 22, of St. Paul, is facing two counts of felony kidnapping as well as first- and second-degree assault, according to Fox 9. He is being held in Ramsey County Jail.

Junior made his first court appearance on Friday, and he has been ordered not to contact the victim.

Police began investigating the kidnapping on Wednesday when the victim was brought to the hospital after she was found by Metro Transit officers at a bus shelter in the area of Wabasha Street South and Fillmore Avenue East in St. Paul, Fox 9 reported. The bus stop is near Junior's apartment along Wabasha Street.

The woman was treated at the hospital's burn unit with "severe, oozing burns to her face, arms, and torso," police said.

She also had a stab wound to her left shin, had a swollen face and was unable to open her right eye and was unable to wear a hospital gown because "it stuck to her open wounds, causing her pain when she moved," police said.

The victim later told police that Junior and another man had kidnapped her from Chicago in November and forced her to have sex for money with many men.

Police said she had a difficult time remembering everything but said Junior was her boyfriend and that he had repeatedly beat her and burned her with boiling water from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29.

She said she planned to stay overnight at Junior's apartment on Jan. 27, but he became violent after growing jealous.

On Jan. 27, Junior became violent when the pair began arguing about the victim allegedly talking to other men, according to a criminal complaint, Fox 9 reported.

Junior grabbed a hair clipper, held the victim against the bed and forcibly shaved her head while threatening to make her look like a man if she continued to talk to other men.

He allegedly dumped boiling water from a two-handed black pot onto the victim. He also choked her while holding a butcher's knife. When she fought back, as she was struggling to breathe and attempted to grab the knife, Junior stabbed her leg.

At one point, the victim attempted to escape the apartment, but Junior was able to stop her. Later that night, Junior took her to the Wabasha Bridge over the Mississippi River and encouraged her to jump before they eventually returned to the apartment.

The next day, the victim planned to leave for Chicago, but Junior ripped up her bus ticket and refused to allow her to leave.

Junior went through cycles of "hot and cold" behavior in which he brutally attacked her in one moment before treating her well and caring for her wounds in the next, the victim said.

When the victim attempted to leave again, Junior poured another pot of boiling water on her.

On Jan. 29, the victim reported waking up to Junior throwing boiling water on her from a sauce pan. The victim said he dumped boiling water on her three to four times over the few days.

She could not see from her right eye due to her extensive injuries.

The woman said Junior took her to the bus stop near Wabasha and Fillmore, called 911 and allowed her to talk to the dispatcher. Junior told the victim to lie about what happened to her before running back to his apartment when he heard sirens.

The victim also said Junior cleaned his apartment to dispose of evidence.

She said she feared for her life if he was not arrested.

Police obtained a search warrant for Junior's apartment after speaking to the victim.

The apartment appeared clean, but police still found fresh hair clippings, pots matching what the victim had described as what Junior used to dump boiling water on her and gray sweatpants with dark red spots on the upper right thigh area.

Junior claimed when he was interviewed by police that the woman was a victim of sex trafficking and had been attacked by another man she had intercourse with.

He admitted to dumping water on her but claimed it was an accident while he was cooking. He initially denied any knowledge of the stabbing before eventually saying he accidentally stabbed the victim.

Junior also denied cutting the victim's hair but admitted to cutting her hair a little bit when questioned about the clippings found in his apartment.