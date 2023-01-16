Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota man facing sexual abuse charge after allegedly assaulting a crewmember on a cruise

The cruise ship assault happened in a men's restroom that the crewmember was cleaning

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer, according to federal prosecutors in Massachusetts.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship, according to the charging documents. The alleged assault happened in a men’s restroom that the crew member had entered in the early morning hours to clean, the documents say.

CRUISE LINE INCIDENT REPORT SHOWS UPTICK IN SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS DURING SUMMER MONTHS

A Minnesota man is facing a sexual abuse charge after allegedly assaulting a crewmember in a cruise bathroom.

A Minnesota man is facing a sexual abuse charge after allegedly assaulting a crewmember in a cruise bathroom. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The passenger was indicted by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday, the office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts said Saturday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.