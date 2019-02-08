Minnesota DOT releases video of school bus driver getting shot in head: report

The Minnesota Department of Transportation released footage Wednesday of a suspected gunman shooting at a school bus driver in an apparent road-rage incident on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Kenneth W. Lilly, 31, pulls over in front of a pickup truck and school bus, then walks over to the bus and fires five rounds from his pistol, Minnesota's WCCO-TV reported. The incident occurred on Interstate 35W, just south of downtown Minneapolis.

DRIVER OF MINNESOTA SCHOOL BUS WITH STUDENT ABOARD IS SHOT IN APPARENT ROAD-RAE INCIDENT, COPS SAY

The man in the video appeared to be wearing a security guard uniform. The suspect put his hands up when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper arrived and is arrested. Lilly was charged with attempted murder, CBS Minnesota reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Preliminary investigation is that there was a motor vehicle crash that occurred, and an altercation or dispute of some sort happened resulting in gunfire,” police spokesman John Elder told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The school bus driver, who was not identified, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed one of its students was on the bus at the time of the incident and was unharmed.