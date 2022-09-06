Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Minnesota boat crash kills 13-year-old girl

Minnesota boat driver suffered minor injuries in the crash

Associated Press
Sheriff's officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Sunday about 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.

Authorities said a 50-year-old Horace, North Dakota man was driving the boat when it "possibly struck something on or near the shoreline'' which caused it to crash.

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boat crash in Minnesota.

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boat crash in Minnesota.

The Motley girl was thrown forward and suffered fatal injuries. Despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, she died at the scene.

The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries.