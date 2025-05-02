Minneapolis police arrest suspect in mass shooting that left 4 dead, 1 injured

A suspect in a mass shooting earlier this week that left four people dead and another person injured has been arrested, Minneapolis police announced late Thursday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced the arrest of 34-year-old James Ortley at a Thursday night news conference.

One of the injured people died at the hospital from his injuries, police said.

Ortley was behind the first of six separate shootings in a violent 24-hour span in the city that left six dead and five others injured, police said, adding that investigators are determining if some of the shootings are connected.

Police do not believe the Tuesday night shooting that Ortley is charged with was random. Investigators are also looking into whether there were others involved in the mass shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Ortley was arrested around 3:30 p.m. local time on a warrant charging him with multiple counts of second-degree murder. He was also wanted on a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Online records show Ortley was arrested in February on suspicion of being involved in a violent robbery spree in Minneapolis. Authorities later arrested Ortley without charges after holding him for two days.