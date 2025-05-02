Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis police arrest suspect in mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

Online records show Ortley was arrested in February on suspicion of being involved in a violent robbery spree in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police arrest suspect in mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

At a news conference Thursday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara announced the arrest of 34-year-old James Ortley

A suspect in a mass shooting earlier this week that left three people dead and another two injured has been arrested, Minneapolis police announced late Thursday. 

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced the arrest of 34-year-old James Ortley at a Thursday night news conference. 

james ortley mugshot

A mugshot of 34-year-old James Ortley, who is accused of killing three people and injuring two during a mass shooting in Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Police)

Ortley was behind the first of six separate shootings in a violent 24-hour span in the city that left at least six others injured, police said, adding that investigators are determining if some of the shootings are connected.

Police do not believe the Tuesday night shooting that Ortley is charged with was random. Investigators are also looking into whether there were others involved in the mass shooting. 

Minneapolis Police Chief

Minneapolis Police Chief speaks at a Thursday night press conference, announcing the arrest of James Ortley. (KMSP)

The U.S. Marshals Service said Ortley was arrested around 3:30 p.m. local time on a warrant charging him with multiple counts of second-degree murder. He was also wanted on a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Online records show Ortley was arrested in February on suspicion of being involved in a violent robbery spree in Minneapolis. Authorities later arrested Ortley without charges after holding him for two days. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 