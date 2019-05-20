Expand / Collapse search
Military plane crashes in North Carolina; pilot ejects safely

Samuel Chamberlain
A military plane crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina Monday evening, but no injuries or property damage was reported.

In a statement, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said the AV-8B Harrier was based out of MCAS Cherry Point. The pilot ejected safely and was being taken to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern for further evaluation.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite told WCTI the crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told the station that the pilot ejected and parachuted to the ground before the plane hit the ground. Kite said the crash briefly sparked a fire that was put out by emergency responders.

The scene of Monday's plane crash.

The scene of Monday's plane crash. (Susan Kinner/North Carolina Department of Transportation)

Ferry service in the area was shut down for the rest of the day while first responders attended the scene. The crash site was later cordoned off by military officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.