5 tourists, including Americans, killed when plane crashes into sea after takeoff in Honduras

Five people, including four Americans, were killed when a small plane crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from an airport in Honduras on Saturday, according to officials.

The crash happened off Roatán island, a tourist destination on the Atlantic coast of Honduras.

The Piper PA-32-260 plane was headed to the tourist port city of Trujillo, about 49 miles from Roatán, an island frequented by tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe, authorities told Reuters.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that four Americans were among the dead, and the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa is "providing all appropriate consular assistance."

"We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," a spokesperson said. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Global Affairs Canada told CTV News that a Canadian citizen was also among those killed in the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian Citizen who died in a tragic plane crash in Roatán Islands, Honduras. Canadian consular officials in Tegucigalpa, Honduras are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family of the victim,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson told CTV.

Officials said that firefighters responded quickly to the crash site, where four of the plane's occupants were found dead. Another died hours later after being taken to a hospital, according to CTV News.

Local authorities in Honduras did not immediately offer a cause for the accident, Reuters reported.