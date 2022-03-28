Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Midwest, Northeast blasted with cold air that could set record-low temperatures

New storm system moving into California expected to bring severe weather

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Extremely cold air will be the story from the Upper Midwest, across the Great Lakes and the Northeast for the next few days.   

Temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees below average, with many record lows being set. Lake effect snow will also crank up. 

The national forecast for Monday, March 28.

The national forecast for Monday, March 28. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, record highs will soar across the plains ahead of the next storm system that moves into California this week.   

Beneficial rain and mountain snow is welcome news, but heavy rain could cause flooding for this typically dry region. 

Cold temperature records could be broken this week.

Cold temperature records could be broken this week. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This storm across the West will bring strong to severe weather and potential flash flooding midweek for the Central U.S.  

The severe weather threat for Tuesday.

The severe weather threat for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Please stay alert to the latest forecast details. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money