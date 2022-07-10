As midterms approach, suburban women share top voting priorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Suburban women in Virginia shared their top priorities with Fox News when considering candidates for November's midterm elections, with many citing gun control.

"The gun violence is just crazy," Susan, from Ashburn, said. "My daughter is a teacher. My son-in-law is a nurse. They are both putting their lives on the line every day because somebody might just decide to get angry and go in and shoot up a school or a hospital."

Others told Fox News the economy, health care and climate change were among their top voting priorities.

Gun control became a high-profile issue after a school shooter in Uvalde, Texas, massacred 19 children and two teachers, and led President Biden to sign sweeping gun control legislation into law. Weeks later, a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, shot into a July 4 parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

NEW POLL: AMERICANS SAY GUN POLICIES ‘EXTREMELY IMPORTANT’ TO MIDTERM VOTE

"I’m scared when I go to the grocery store," Jessica said. "I’m scared when I drop my children off at school."

"I can’t believe this is the United States of America," she added. "I lived in Africa for 10 years and never expected to encounter this in this country."

Debra, from Fairfax, said there are "too many guns on the street," though she understands the need to own a firearm.

THESE BIDEN VOTERS REGRET THEIR 2020 CHOICE 18 MONTHS INTO PRESIDENCY

Other voters said the economy and high inflation were their biggest priorities.

"I miss the gas prices," one woman said. "I miss the grocery store prices."

Inflation, hovering at a four-decade high in 2022, was the top issue for voters, with 80% factoring price surges into their midterm election voting decisions, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found in June.

Annette, from Ashburn, said the economy and illegal immigration are her top concerns.

"The way that politicians intend to deal with those things, that’s what’s gonna sway my vote," Annette said. "These issues impact all of us regular folks and everybody."

Another woman, Suzy, however, criticized the lack of dental and vision being included in the average health care plan.

"The health care system here is horrendous," she told Fox News.

AS ABORTION DEBATE CONTINUES, SUBURBAN WOMEN SHARE HOW SUPREME COURT DECISION WILL INFLUENCE MIDTERM VOTES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Suburban women have been a crucial voting bloc for candidates in past elections. In 2020, for example, President Biden won 59% of their votes, according to the Associated Press .

One Virginia voter, Colleen, said there are many issues in America that need to be fixed.

"I'm never gonna change it until the government stops getting run by old white dudes," Colleen said. "So, what can I do?"