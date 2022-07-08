These Biden voters regret their 2020 choice 18 months into presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people – a Black man, a trans woman and a homeless mother – all regret voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, each with unique reasoning.

"I feel like I've been lied to by the media telling us Biden is the answer to all the country's problems," Mikaela Stekly told Fox News. "That's what I saw him as when I voted for him."

"And they made [former President] Trump kind of the bad guy in the media, but things were a lot better when he was president," Stekly, a homeless single mother who blamed the president for her financial struggles, continued.

A Black father of three and lifelong Democrat, meanwhile, said his party has broken its promises to help the Black community. And a trans woman told Fox News she soured on Biden a few months into his term after determining that he embraced a Marxist agenda opposed to freedom.

BIDEN SAYS HE INTENDS TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION, BUT POTENTIAL 2024 DEMOCRATIC CONTENDERS KEEP MAKING EARLY MOVES

‘They just want to keep us in the same spot’

"I feel like a lot of Black people, we're trapped in the vicious cycle of believing what Democrats tell us," Chris McCullough, the father of three, told Fox News. "And that's how I was for my whole entire life."

McCullough grew up believing the narrative that the Democrats were the party of inclusivity and therefore the only option for Black voters.

"I was programmed, in a sense, with that Democratic-savior type of situation," he told Fox News. "That's how Biden comes across – as Black people's savior."

During the 2020 campaign, Biden said during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

McCullough, who said he now regrets voting for Biden, took that to heart.

"I thought that Republicans weren't for people of color – they were just for rich White people," he told Fox News. "That's the way the media portrays it to be. I found out that that's the furthest thing from the truth."

BIDEN 'SURRENDERED ENERGY INDEPENDENCE ON DAY ONE' AND MADE US MORE VULNERABLE, SAYS FORMER HOME DEPOT CEO

McCullough, who in 2015 started his own lifestyle and clothing brand dedicated to promoting equality, said his opinions changed when social media began exposing him to new information and ideas.

"I found out the hard way unfortunately that Biden isn't who he says he is," McCullough said. "It seems like Democrats, in a sense, they just want to keep us in the same spot, in the same place, more so dependent on them, dependent on the government. We’re stagnant because of that."

He told Fox News Democrats "play the race card" ahead of elections to secure the Black vote.

"And then the minute they get in office, they say, ‘OK, forget it,’" McCullough continued.

He said he'd vote for Trump if he ran again.

‘A fundamentally Marxist way of thinking’

Zoe Nicholson, a transgender artist and art teacher from St. Louis, was not especially political for most of her life. But she always firmly believed in individual freedoms and responsibility.

Nicholson said she voted for Biden because he was a safe, "boring" option. But she started to regret voting for him a few months into his presidency because he "is essentially furthering Marxist ideas in our country."

"It really was a terrible choice," Nicholson added.

BIDEN TO TAKE EXECUTIVE ACTION ON ABORTION ACCESS FOLLOWING IMMENSE PRESSURE FROM DEMOCRATS

Although she believes there are still some Democrats who support personal freedom, Nicholson thinks a large part of the party "has been taken over and appropriated by Marxists."

"That’s not a controversial thing to say," she told Fox News. "A person simply has to look at the policies.

Nicholson feels Democrats drove government overreach during the pandemic and that the Biden administration’s economic policies squash free market enterprise. She also said witnessing cancel culture made her feel that the left doesn't represent her as a person.

BIDEN 'CRIME FAMILY' PROFITS FROM OIL WHILE AMERICANS SUFFER FROM GAS PRICES: ENERGY EXPERT

"When a person identifies with a group, they lose their individuality," Nicholson told Fox News. She said she doesn't identify as a member of the trans community since she feels that would strip her of her personal identity.

"Then all of the political weight of the trans community is suddenly mine," she said. "It's a fundamentally Marxist way of thinking."

Nicholson said she hopes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president in 2024. The Republican governor faced significant backlash from the LGBTQ community after signing into law the Parental Rights in Education Act, which opponents often called the "Don't Say Gay."

"Looking at 2024. I'm hoping DeSantis runs," Nicholson said. "If Trump runs again and wins the primary, he will have my vote as well."

Nicholson, who doesn't identify with either political party, said she "cannot see any reason why I would be voting Democrat and the next election."

ECONOMIC ADVISER CLAIMS BIDEN IS DOING ‘EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN’ TO COMBAT HIGH GAS PRICES

'Everyone's going to be homeless soon'

Mikaela Stekly, a single mother from Shakopee, Minnesota, said she’s been facing a rough time since Biden became president. No longer able to afford rent, the 25-year-old works four part-time jobs and spends nights in her car when she can't find a couch to crash on. Her six-year-old son lives with her parents.

"I did vote for Joe Biden because of all the promises he had made," Stekly told Fox News. She cast her first vote of her life in 2020, believing Biden would follow through on campaign pledges to help impoverished Americans.

"He basically tricked us into it because he didn't keep any of his promises," Stekly said.

"He's not helping the poor. I'm the poor and I'm getting poorer," she continued. "I can barely afford to eat. Groceries are expensive. Gas is expensive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National average gas prices were $4.72 on Friday, a 50% year-over-year increase, according to AAA. Inflation hit a 40-year high at 8.6%, the Department of Labor reported in June

"I don't want my son to have a homeless mom, but it seems like everyone's going to be homeless soon," Stekly told Fox News. "Who knew that you'd have to have four jobs and you still can barely breathe? It's like you can't even live."

"It used to be easier, but of course I voted for Biden, so I screwed myself," Stekly said.