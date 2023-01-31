Middle school aide forced kids to brawl in classroom while he recorded the fights for social media: Police

An acting substitute teacher in an Idaho middle school allegedly forced children to fight in a classroom and recorded the confrontations to upload on social media.

Ettson Arreola, 20, was a full-time classroom aide in the Caldwell School District who served as a substitute teacher in Syringa Middle School on Thursday when he allegedly set a timer and encouraged the students to fight for 10 seconds, Caldwell police said.

He was fired following his arrest on Friday after the videos were brought to the attention of the school resource officer, school district spokesperson Jessica Watts told Fox News Digital.

"As you can imagine, this news is concerning for our students and staff," Watts said in an email. "Over the weekend, we put plans in place so any student directly or indirectly affected would have support from school counselors first thing Monday morning."

None of the students were injured, according to Caldwell police.

"The Caldwell School District has zero tolerance for this type of behavior," schools superintend Dr. N. Shalene French said in a statement.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram called Arreola's alleged actions "reprehensible" that "tear at the fabric of our community."

"The video is appalling, disturbing and unimaginable," Ingram said in a statement. "This man was entrusted by his community to keep our children safe and provide academic education, but he chose to facilitate a fight club in his classroom."

There were questions about the Caldwell School District's screening process after the incident.

Watts said all district employees, including Arreola, are fingerprinted and must pass a background check prior to starting their employment with the district.

Arreola was charged with four counts of injury to a child, inciting a riot and four counts of violation of juvenile corrections act, encouraging a minor to fight.