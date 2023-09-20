Michigan woman rescued from inside outhouse toilet in pursuit of Apple Watch

A Michigan woman found herself in a stinky situation after she got stuck in a nasty outhouse toilet after voluntarily dropping inside it to retrieve her lost Apple Watch.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday first responders were called to an outhouse toilet at the Dixon Lake boat launch in Treetops Village, Michigan, state police said in a press release.

When authorities arrived to the unlikely scene, they heard a woman's cries for help inside the red outhouse.

Police say that the woman had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and then lowered herself into the toilet to retrieve it, but she got stuck.

Officers and EMS personnel helped removed the toilet from the outhouse and a hoisting strap was used to pull the woman out.

Police did not share whether the woman retrieved her beloved smartwatch, but did warn others to not follow in her footsteps and not attempt to retrieve lost items from outhouses.

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur," state police said in the release.