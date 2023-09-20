Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Michigan woman rescued from inside outhouse toilet in pursuit of Apple Watch

Authorities heard the woman's cries for help from inside the red building

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Officers, bystanders work together to lift overturned vehicle, rescue driver Video

Officers, bystanders work together to lift overturned vehicle, rescue driver

Heroic actions by Lawrenceville police officers and Good Samaritans, who worked together to lift an overturned vehicle and rescue a driver who was getting crushed by the 3,600-pound vehicle. (Lawrenceville Police Department)

A Michigan woman found herself in a stinky situation after she got stuck in a nasty outhouse toilet after voluntarily dropping inside it to retrieve her lost Apple Watch. 

At 11 a.m. Tuesday first responders were called to an outhouse toilet at the Dixon Lake boat launch in Treetops Village, Michigan, state police said in a press release.

Police

Police say the woman had dropped her Apple Watch in the outhouse toilet at the Dixon Lake boat launch in Treetops Village, Mich. But when she lowered herself into the toilet to retrieve it, she got stuck.  (Michigan State Police)

Police

The woman, who was not identified by police, was stuck in the red outhouse toilet after she attempted to retrieve her Apple Watch. (Michigan State Police)

When authorities arrived to the unlikely scene, they heard a woman's cries for help inside the red outhouse. 

CHARGES FILED IN MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF COLLEGE STUDENT LEFT ON SIDE OF ROAD

Police say that the woman had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and then lowered herself into the toilet to retrieve it, but she got stuck.

Officers and EMS personnel helped removed the toilet from the outhouse and a hoisting strap was used to pull the woman out.

Police

The toilet had been removed in order to haul out the woman. (Michigan State Police)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not share whether the woman retrieved her beloved smartwatch, but did warn others to not follow in her footsteps and not attempt to retrieve lost items from outhouses. 

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur," state police said in the release.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.