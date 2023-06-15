Michigan woman who fled to Thailand after allegedly killing MSU student with her car enters no-contest plea

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, a 57-year-old dual Thai and U.S. citizen, is accused of fatally striking a Michigan State University student with her car and fleeing the scene.

Howson flew to Thailand on Jan. 3 with a one-way ticket after the student was killed on Jan. 1, 2023.

She pleaded no contest on June 14, 2023, to failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

A Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash pleaded no contest Wednesday to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, of Oakland County, entered the plea in Oakland County Circuit Court in connection with the New Year’s Day hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Ben Kable of Shelby Township, The Macomb Daily reported.

Kable was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. Kable was home from the university for the holidays.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WHO FLED TO THAILAND AFTER COLLEGE STUDENT'S HIT-AND-RUN DEATH TO BE ARRAIGNED

Howson is a dual U.S. and Thai citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. Authorities in Thailand took her into custody there. She was returned to the U.S. in February and extradited to Michigan.

MICHIGAN PRIEST ACCUSED OF MOLESTING 5-YEAR-OLD IN 1987 GETS YEAR IN JAIL

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Howson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26 and faces up to five years in prison. She’s being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.