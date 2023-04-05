Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan woman intentionally set house fire that killed her and her 3 young children

MI investigation determined the fire was a homicide-suicide

Associated Press
A woman intentionally set a house fire last month that killed her and her three young children in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, authorities said Tuesday.

The March 14 fire killed Alicia Adzima, 31, of Sault Ste. Marie; her 4-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Eva Clossick; and her 1-year-old son, Emery Adzima, the city’s police and fire chiefs said in a news release posted on Facebook.

"The investigation has determined this fire was a Homicide-Suicide. Alicia Adzima intentionally caused the fire with the intent to cause the deaths of her and her children," the news release said.

The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the day of the fire.

Sault Ste. Marie, population 13,400, is at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 350 miles north of Detroit.