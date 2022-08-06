Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested

Michigan State Police said two small children were in the car along with 22 pounds of cocaine

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.

But the driver took off before the search could be conducted. A woman and two small children were also in the car.

Michigan State Police arrested three people and seized nearly $1 million of cocaine.

Michigan State Police arrested three people and seized nearly $1 million of cocaine. (Michigan State Police)

The vehicle would later crash, but there was nobody inside when troopers arrived. Troopers discovered 22 pounds of cocaine in the car.

MICHIGAN STORMS LEAVE NEARLY 110K WITHOUT POWER, FLOOD ROADS

MSP said the cocaine recovered has an estimated street value of $985,000.

According to troopers, law enforcement was able to locate Daquane Wilson, 27, with a baby inside an outbuilding.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Jadzia Cobeo of New York, was found with a toddler near a swamp.

DEA SEIZES 13 POUNDS OF HEROIN/FENTANYL AT BRONX PACKAGING MILL, 2 MEN ARRESTED

Michigan Police discovered 22 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle.

Michigan Police discovered 22 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle. (Michigan State Police)

Police also arrested 50-year-old Nedra Thompson, MSP said.

All three of the suspects are New York residents.

Wilson and Cobeo were charged with fleeing from authorities, resisting and obstructing, carrying more than 1,000 grams of cocaine with delivery intent and fourth-degree child abuse.

Thompson was charged with possession with delivery intent and counterfeiting money.

Michigan State Polcie said all three suspects are New York residents.

Michigan State Polcie said all three suspects are New York residents. (Michigan State Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The three suspects all face a maximum sentence of life behind bars and could be required to pay a fine of up to $1 million.

The incident is under active investigation, MSP said.