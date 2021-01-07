Michigan State Capitol building briefly evacuated to investigate bomb threat

The Michigan State Capitol was briefly evacuated and temporarily closed on Thursday as police investigated a possible bomb threat, according to officials.

The State Capitol Facilities Control Office received a call at 6:40 a.m. about the threat at the building in Lansing and notified authorities immediately, state police said in a statement to Fox News.

Officers evacuated staff before entering the building with sniffer dogs and the bomb squad to investigate. The building had already been closed to the public due to coronavirus protocols.

CAPITOL HILL VIOLENCE: EXPLOSIVES FOUND AT RNC, DNC 'THE REAL DEAL,' SOURCES SAY

The building was closed at around 7:30 a.m. while state police carried out their investigation. By 9:00 a.m., police gave the "all clear" and said the building was safe to reopen.

Police said the call came from a man, and authorities had acted out of "an abundance of caution."

The incident remains under investigation, and state police assured that they will identify the person who made the threat and "prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities in Michigan were on high alert on Thursday after more than 300 people protested outside the state capitol building the day before. Those protests came after a mob of pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. while Congress was certifying the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

The FBI has asked anyone with information, photos or videos of Wednesday's Capitol Hill rioting to share it by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).