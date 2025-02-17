Michigan mom who braved flames for son in hyperbaric chamber explosion stresses treatment dangers: attorney

The mother of a 5-year-old Michigan boy who died in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber explosion while receiving treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and sleep apnea jumped into flames to try and save her son, according to the family's attorney.

Annie Cooper was sitting in a waiting room while her son, Thomas Cooper, received treatment in the chamber containing 100% oxygen on Jan. 31 at The Oxford Center in Troy, about 24 miles north of Detroit.

"She was in the waiting room and was alerted that … something wrong had happened. She rushed back to where her son was, and she tried and tried and tried to get him out and … was unable to," James Harrington of Fieger Law told Fox News Digital. "She sustained serious, significant burns in that attempt to rescue her child."

Fieger Law is investigating the incident, and Harrington believes The Oxford Center "was understaffed and did not have the resources for an emergency like this."

The Oxford Center currently states on its website: "Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an alternative treatment which will decrease inflammation, oxygenate the entire body, stimulate the growth of new healthy blood vessels, and release stem cells, up to 800% more after 20 sessions. Studies have reported improvement in concentration, communication, working memory and sleep."

Troy police and fire officials said Thomas was dead inside the chamber when they arrived, while Annie suffered injuries to her arm. Michigan State Police are currently the lead agency investigating his death, according to Harrington.

Patients who receive hyperbaric chamber treatment will "enter a special chamber to breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels 1.5 to 3 times higher than average," according to Johns Hopkins. "The goal is to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function."

Harrington, who plans to sue The Oxford Center, said it's in a parent's nature to make sure their child gets the help they need to feel most comfortable, but certain medical "facilities regularly promote and claim that [hyperbaric chambers] can cure everything, almost, and it isn't necessarily supported by science, isn't necessarily supported by peer-reviewed literature."

"They prey on people that are desperate to help family members, help their children, help loved ones, and to provide this oxygen therapy and make the condition less impactful in their life," Harrington explained, adding that hyperbaric chambers are not "regulated" in Michigan like they are in other states.

The Oxford Center did not respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Hyperbaric chambers have been used in the United States since the 20th century. They are typically used to treat decompression sickness for scuba divers, carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene and certain kinds of wounds or injuries that won't heal on their own, according to Johns Hopkins.

Annie and her husband, Thomas' father, James Cooper, buried the 5-year-old on Feb. 13. Thomas "was known to all his friends, family, and teachers as a curious, energetic, smart, outgoing, and thoughtful little boy," his obituary states.

"His favorite activities were running, jumping, rolling, and stomping. He was just starting music and dance classes. He was also attending preschool," it reads. The 5-year-old wanted to be a chef when he grew up so he could "cook with Mommy and Daddy and stay with them forever."