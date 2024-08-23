Celebrities like Bieber, Bialik are using hyperbaric oxygen therapy: Here’s why it’s trending

Celebrities including performing artist Justin Bieber and former "Jeopardy!" game-show host, actress and author Mayim Bialik have helped bring the practice of hyperbaric oxygen therapy into mainstream awareness as they tout the therapy's potential health benefits.

Bieber turned to the therapy to assist in treating anxiety and stress, he announced in "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on YouTube, while Bialik has said publicly she's trying the therapy in hopes of alleviating her inflammation and autoimmune issues.

Olympic athletes such as Michael Phelps and Lindsey Vonn have also used the therapy to "seek a competitive edge," according to the Hyperbaric Oxygen Institute based in Irvine, California.

AS OZZY OSBOURNE ANNOUNCES STEM CELL THERAPY, EXPERTS URGE CAUTION, HIGHLIGHTS RISKS

Is hyperbaric oxygen therapy a game-changer for the public beyond medical use?

Here’s what you should know.

What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is not new to medical professionals.

It's a well-established treatment for decompression sickness, which is a potential risk of scuba diving, according to the Mayo Clinic.

TO STOP THE HICCUPS, REACH FOR THESE COMMON FRUITS, ONE DOCTOR SUGGESTS ON TIKTOK

Other conditions treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy include serious infections, bubbles of air in blood vessels and non-healing wounds caused by diabetes, the same source noted.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.

In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure is increased to two to three times higher than normal air pressure, the Mayo Clinic said.

Under these conditions, a person's lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible if breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure, the same source cited.

UNIQUE THERAPY HELPS SOME YOUNG PEOPLE WITH AUTISM INTERACT BETTER WITH OTHERS

"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used for a variety of conditions and ailments," said Alexa Mieses Malchuk, M.D., MPH, a family physician with One Medical in Cary, North Carolina.

"It works by providing oxygen at high pressure, thus increasing the concentration of oxygen delivered to the body."

She also noted the treatment can be used in heightened medical situations.

"The most evidence exists for treatment for significant carbon monoxide poisoning or hydrogen peroxide exposure, air embolism and decompression sickness — life-threatening complications of scuba diving," Malchuk said.

How can oxygen heal?

A hyperbaric oxygen chamber "is a pressurized tube that looks like a larger version of one of the cylinders you'd use at the drive-thru of your bank," The University of Kansas Health System says on its website.

COLD THERAPY TECHNIQUES COME UNDER HOT SCRUTINY BY RESEARCHERS: ‘OVERALL BENEFITS REMAIN UNCERTAIN’

Inside the chamber, a person breathes nearly 100% oxygen while experiencing pressure greater than sea level, the same source said.

"When under pressure, oxygen behaves like a drug with specific indications and side effects," said Steven M. Orr, M.D., director of wound care and hyperbaric medicine services at The University of Kansas Health System on the organization's website.

The doctor also said that hyperbaric oxygen "heals wounds that require a higher oxygen level than patients are able to generate themselves."

Why is the treatment catching celebrity eyes?

Obsessions with finding the "holy grail" of good health are spurring an interest in all types of treatments. The interest is coming from celebrities as well as curious Americans who are health savvy.

"In this day and age, humans have become obsessed with biohacking and wellness," said Malchuk with One Medical in North Carolina. "People are investigating things outside the realm of conventional medicine to not only stay healthy but to stay ahead."

Regarding hyperbaric therapy specifically, Malchuk told Fox News Digital that "some folks also use it with the intention of speeding up healing or enhancing athletic performance."

Yet as the hype spreads regarding hyperbaric oxygen, she said that expectations need to be kept in check.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Hyperbaric therapy is a treatment option with strong evidence behind it for certain conditions — but mixed or no evidence behind it for other conditions," reported Malchuk.

"That's why it's so important to talk with your family medicine physician who knows your specific medical and personal history and can give you the best advice about whether this treatment is right for you."

Is hyperbaric oxygen safe?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is relatively safe, said Malchuk, but it does come with some rare but serious risks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

These may include pressure trauma to the sinuses, middle ear and lung; oxygen toxicity; reversible vision changes; seizures; and decompression sickness.

Always consult first with a medical professional

The most common complication after the therapy is trauma to the middle ear, noted Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

Other possible complications can include eye damage, lung collapse, low blood sugar and sinus problems.

In severe and rare circumstances, a person can get oxygen poisoning, the same source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before jumping into a hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber, weigh the possible risks and benefits.

"Anyone considering hyperbaric oxygen treatment should absolutely consult with their family physician first," Malchuk emphasized.

"This is especially true for folks with any sort of medical condition, but especially patients who have lung issues, claustrophobia or sinus or ear issues," she added.