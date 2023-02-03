Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Michigan judge refuses to dismiss murder charge against former officer who shot a Black motorist

Associated Press
A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.

Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.

Schurr’s lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.

Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.

 Ex-Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr appears for a court hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Oct. 26, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, attorneys for Schurr asked a judge to dismiss the case. The judge denied the request. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File))

Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.

Attorneys for Lyoya’s family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.