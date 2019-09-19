3 Michigan children killed, 1 hurt after vehicle crashes into Amish horse-drawn buggy

Three children were killed and another was injured after a vehicle crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in southern Michigan, authorities said.

The four Amish siblings were believed to be traveling home from school Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle struck the buggy from behind along the Vermontville Highway near Charlotte, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich told the Lansing State Journal.

OHIO DEPUTIES PULL OVER AMISH BUGGY WITH STEREO SYSTEM INSIDE

"It's a horrible, horrible tragedy," Reich said. "My heart goes out to the family."

Three of the children were found dead at the scene, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. The fourth was "seriously injured" and rushed to a hospital. The children ranged from age 6 to 13. Their names haven’t been released.

It was not immediately clear if there were other people in the buggy at the time of the crash.

The motor vehicle driver, who Reich described as elderly, was taken to a hospital and examined for injuries. It was unclear whether any charges would be filed.

Leroy Lambright, an Amish man and friend of the family, told WOOD-TV the community has rallied around the children’s family and won’t hold any resentment against the man who allegedly hit them.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re not going to hold anything against him,” Lambright said. “That’s not the way we — we don’t hold anything against him.”

It is the second motor vehicle-buggy crash to kill multiple children in Michigan this year.

In June, three siblings were killed after a truck hit their buggy from behind, the State Journal reported. The truck driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, causing death and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.